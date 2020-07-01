Clear

Farmers to Families surprised by one more round of donations

Even though organizers thought phase one ended last Thursday, two more trucks were already on their way catching organizers and residents by surprise.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Residents got a pleasant surprise Tuesday morning after the Farmers to Families program had one more round of donations to hand out.

“Somewhere along the lines, communication was lost that it would actually go through the end of the month,” Farmers to Families organizer Richard Bradely said. “So, there were two trucks that showed up yesterday that we did not expect, that we were not prepared for. Thankfully, there was someone else who needed those trucks so we were able to send those trucks to the other place and they were blessed and we were blessed. Then we got two trucks today, so it's just a blessing for everyone."

The last minute schedule change didn't seem to affect the turn out. Cars still took over the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot for the sixth straight week.

Organizers said they're thankful to the volunteers who showed up to help out despite the late notice.

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
