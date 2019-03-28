Farmers want change in handling of Missouri River

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.)— Flooding is common along the Missouri River, but with the historic flood hitting the region earlier this month, farmers want action in fixing the problem.

"We're not given answers," Holt County farmer Kyle Tubbs said. "They just repeat the same problem over and over again. It never gets any better. Everybody talks about it, but no one ever does anything."

After the 2011 flood, the Tubbs' family raised their home nine feet and this time around, the water level didn't reach the house, but flooded grain bins, buildings and forced the family to move about 400 head of swine.

"We have no idea what farms that we rent look like," Tubbs said.

The flooding in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska has caused potentially billions of dollars in damages.

"You can't put into perspective the amount of money and time that is not only lost but what it's going to take to get things back into perspective," Tubbs said.

People lost their livelihoods—bins full of crops and potentially have lost this year's crop, too.

"We've lost farm ground," Tubbs said. "We've lost equipment in the deal, but people have lost their homes."

Government officials have visited the flood areas surveying the damage while providing hope for the communities, but for Tubbs, he wants to see action.

"Someone is going to have to step in and manage it. It's being overlooked," Tubbs said. "They say it's run by the manual, but it's obvious the manual isn't working. If it was, we wouldn't have this devastation so frequently."

It's going to take months for people affected by the flood to get their lives back in order.

"It's sickening that our government doesn't pay any attention to us," Tubbs said. "We're the flyover states for a reason, no one cares—at least that's my opinion."