Faster broadband internet options coming to Plattsburg residents

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) Residents of Plattsburg will soon have access to faster internet service options. On Wednesday, City Hall held a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating United Fiber coming to the area.

Mayor Dave Schaur said this has been a big step for the town that may impact the growth of the community in the future.

“Before this happened our internet service was not reliable, it was slow, if it went out it took a long time to get it fixed, and it has prevented some people from moving into town,” Schauer said.

He added that a good number of people that live in the area work either full or part-time from their own home.

“This will be extremely important to them to have the service they need to get the reports and the various things that they need to get out to do their job,” Schauer said.

The city has been working to get the service available to the residents since the first of the year.

Schauer said the town currently only has the ability to get less than 10 megabits, whereas United Fiber gives them the option to access over one gigabit. This means both the speed and broadband width will be increased.

“We’re ready to expand with the broadband and let folks know that if you need broadband service, we now have it,” Schauer said.

However, not all rural Missouri communities have access to broadband services. Something United Fiber, who is based in Savannah, Missouri, said they hope to fix.

“We’ve kind of felt it our mission to provide the rural areas the same opportunities as what the municipal and larger communities have,” Jim Bagley, chief executive officer with United Fiber, said.

He added that having reliable internet options can be vital to the growth of small communities.

“To keep the rural area vibrant we need to keep the local communities hooked up to the 21st century, and Plattsburg fits that definition greatly,” Bagley said.

Other rural towns that offer United Fiber services in the area include Gower, Cameron, Stewartsville and Union Star.

The company will be installing fiber optic lines throughout Plattsburg, as well as constructing a central office located in the area directly behind City Hall (114 Maple Street). Bagley said they expect the building to be put up in a short amount of time, but didn’t give an exact date.

Residents who would like to learn more about broadband services or how to sign-up, contact United Fiber at (800) 585-6454 or online by clicking here.