(Grundy County, Mo.) A man from Spickard, Missouri was killed following a motorcycle crash Saturday around 4 p.m.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradley Collins, 62, of Spickard was driving eastbound on Route C, failed to negotiate a curve, and traveled off the north side of the road. The motorcycle then struck an embankment, ejecting Collins.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the patrol's report, he was not wearing a helmet.