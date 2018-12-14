Clear

Fatal overnight accident

A St. Joseph man is dead this morning after an early morning crash.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 7:09 AM

(St. Joseph, MO) A St. Joseph man is dead this morning after an early morning crash.

According to St. Joseph Police, a minivan headed west on Felix Street lost control at the intersection of Felix and 26th Street around 1 a.m.

The minivan went up on the sidewalk and struck a tree.

The male driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Two passengers were transported to Mosaic Life Care, a male with life-threatening injuries and a female with moderate injuries.

No one was wearing a seat belt.

