Fatal overnight accident

(St. Joseph, MO) A St. Joseph man is dead this morning after an early morning crash.

According to St. Joseph Police, a minivan headed west on Felix Street lost control at the intersection of Felix and 26th Street around 1 a.m.

The minivan went up on the sidewalk and struck a tree.

The male driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Two passengers were transported to Mosaic Life Care, a male with life-threatening injuries and a female with moderate injuries.

No one was wearing a seat belt.