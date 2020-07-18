Fatality accidents in Missouri continue to rise

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A tragic accident near St. Joseph has state troopers urging every Missouri driver to buckle up before hitting the roads. They say the simple, yet life saving act is one of the best defenses against the rise in fatality accidents they're seeing across the state.

On Thursday, four people died near the intersection of Route E and US-169 in a rollover accident, the four victims were not wearing their seat belts.

The crash killed Twila Obanion, 61, Darlene Obanion, 81, Sharry Dawn, 46 of St. Joseph and Kimberly Walker, 45 of Union Star.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says their SUV was carrying five people when it left the roadway and struck a culvert causing it to flip several times, ejecting the four victims.

The fifth occupant of the SUV was a two-year-old child that survived and was in a proper child safety seat.

This comes as troopers report an increase in fatality wrecks across the state.

“I don’t want to sit here and quote a bunch of statistics, but right now in the state of Missouri, we’re roughly 13 percent over where we were for fatalities from this time last year,” Sergeant Jake Angle of the Missouri Highway Patrol said. “Unrestrained fatality accidents are up 70 percent.”

Because of those disappointing numbers the highway patrol says they will be enforcing the seatbelt use as well as the proper use of child safety seats.