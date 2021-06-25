Father and son rescued by farmers after falling down 70 ft. well

(ROCK PORT, Mo.) A Rock Port family is holding each other a bit tighter after a remarkable farm rescue.

May 10th is a day the Leseberg family will never forget as what began as a normal day spent on the family farm turned into a father's worst nightmare within seconds.

Brandon Leseberg and his two sons, 6-year-old Loui and 3-year-old Everett, were wrapping up their father-son time on the farm when the unimaginable happened. Dad turned around for just seconds to close the gate and the 6-year-old vanished.

“I asked Everett what was wrong and he said, ‘Louie fell in the hole,’” said Brandon Leseberg, father of boy who fell into a well.

Louie plummeted 70 ft. into a dark well after he broke through the rotten board covering.

Without thinking, Leseburg jumped in to save his drowning son.

“Ya know, you don’t think. I was just looking for the fastest way down there,” said Leseberg.

Dad braced himself against the well in frigid water and held onto Louie. He knew he couldn't climb out on his own, so Leseberg yeld to his toddler up top that he's got to be a hero.

Leseberg said,“I just told Everett he’s going to have to be a big boy and stand by the mailbox until somebody drove by.”

The toddler caught the eye of neighbors and told them what happened to his dad and brother.

“He was saying, ‘My daddy’s in a hole,’” said Christi McKenney, Neighbor who saw 3-year-old wave for help.

Neighbors immediately called 911 and gathered as many fellow neighboring farmers as they could.

Dan Athen was one of five neighbors who came to the rescue. He grabbed as much rope as he could and ran to the well. “I knew how deep my well was. It’s 140 ft., so I thought, ‘I’m going to grab a barn rope. I didn’t even know how long it was.’”

Five farmers pulled off the remarkable rescue by pulling the two out, one-at-a-time with rope. Within nine minutes of making the 911 call, Louie was out of the well and safe.

The father and son made it out with just a few scratches to show for it. It's a rescue the community said is nothing short of a miracle.

“We have angels looking after us. God was up there. There must be something special he wants to do with these boys,” said Leseberg.

The rescue a testament to how far a father's love will go and the strength of Rock Port.

Original story reported by U.S. Farm Report, Farm Journal Broadcast.