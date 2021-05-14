Father of crash victim shares story of finding his daughter

(GOWER, Mo.) Thursday started out as any normal day for the Baileys, but that all changed when Stephen Bailey and his son pulled up to a horrific car accident and realized it was his daughter.

“I saw a mangled vehicle and didn’t register it was my daughter’s car until I saw the Kia sign and the back of it. I rushed over there and looked through the vehicle. I couldn’t find her, couldn’t find her. I was running all around and saw her over there laying in a pile of debris bleeding, not knowing if she’s going to live,” said Stephen Bailey, Father of crash victim.

According to MSHP, a two vehicle crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 116 and Route B.

Troopers confirm a 24-year-old female driver in a Kia was driving Northbound on Route B when she failed to yield to a 34-year-old female driver and an 8-year-old girl passenger in a Subaru that was travelling Eastbound on the highway.

The Subaru struck the driver's door of the Kia which ejected the driver. She was not wearing a seatbelt. The Kia hit the side of a home and both vehicles sat totaled in the home's front yard.

All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The ejected driver had to be flown to KU Medical Center.

Bailey's daughter was driving the Kia. He was the first on scene.

Sergeant Jake Angle said, "Anytime someone is ejected from the vehicle, that's not a good situation. Especially, when you take into consideration the safest place for you is in the seat with a seatbelt on where that vehicle is designed to keep you the safest," MSHP Troop H.

Miraculously, Bailey's daughter is alive.

Friday morning, she underwent surgery to repair several breaks to her pelvis and stich lacerations. Bailey said he is beyond appreciative of family and friends for praying for his daughter, but said it's the first responders who saved her life.

“I look at all the scenarios that could’ve happened. You know this is a day where she was travelling, she always has her kids with her. I have two grandkids and they’re two and nine-months-old. For whatever reason, she said they’re not going in the car today,” said Bailey, "the car looked to me like there was only one gap for her to get out of it and she got out of it. I’m very thankful for all those events taking place the way they did.”

It's a long road to recovery, but for the Bailey family, they said the most important thing is that their daughter is still with them.

“The fact that I sat there with her last night at 11 p.m. before I left the hospital and she was laughing and smiling and just thankful to be alive. It’s such a blessing,” said Bailey.

The Bailey's ask friends, family and neighbors to continue to pray for their young daughter and mother of two little kids.