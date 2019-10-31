Federal Grant funds new computers for public library

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A federal grant has provided new computers for all five of St. Joeseph's Public Library branches.

A Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant, offered through the Secretary of State's office, funded the purchase of 60 computers for the library, 36 of the computers are available for public use, while the remaining are for staff use.

Staff at the library said their main goal is making sure the public has the information they need at their fingertips.

"We provide access to everyone." Mary Beth Revels, director St. Joseph Public Library said.

Staff said the new computers are a welcome change, replacing computers that were up to a decade old.

"The computers are faster," Revels said. "The software works better so it’s more seamless for our patrons."

Kasey Sutton, a mom of five who came to the library after her computer broke down said she depends on the library's computers to stay up to date on e-mails and work. Sutton said the upgrades make it easier to complete her tasks.

"It’s better software," Sutton said. "It holds more it works faster."

In addition to the efficiency, library staff also said the upgrades mean more secure access as well. The new computers are equipped with Microsoft Windows' newest operating system. They hope more people will consider the library when tackling important tasks such as applying for jobs and working on taxes.

"Those are the reasons that computers in libraries are so important." Revels said.