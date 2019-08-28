Federal Reserve Bank president shares economic insight at summit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year’s Economic Development Summit at Missouri Western State University welcomed an area native with a high degree of economic insight.

Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City was the guest speaker. George brought her deep understanding of the state of the current economy to a hometown audience, George is a native of Faucett.

"People really enjoy having an opportunity to have someone of that caliber here in our community," Patt Lilly, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said.

George spoke on the state of the regional vs. the national economy. Her take on the regional economy compared to that of St. Joseph with the exception of the agricultural sector.

George said current tensions with China are adding more complications.

"Losing an export market like China is going to be challenging for the ag sector," George said.

George's thoughts on the national economy were more positive, stating the driving force behind the nation’s $20 trillion economy.

"Nearly 70% of that is driven by consumers," George said.

Despite recent dips on wall street, George said she feels good about the national economy as long as the consumer base remains strong.

"The consumer continues to spend," George said. "As long as the consumer does that the economy is likely to grow."

George is an MWSU graduate and is based out of the Federal Reserve's Kansas City location, her district covers several states in the midwest and west regions.