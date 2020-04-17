Federal small business loan program has run out of money

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 22 million people have lost their jobs since the pandemic swept across the U.S. and vital protective measures are falling flat for businesses as a federal small business loan program is tapped out.

COVID-19 has crushed the U.S. economy. As the public health crisis wages on, small businesses shutdown.

"For the first time ever, it gives small businesses a bailout. This is not a big bank bailout, this is not a mortgage company bailout," Rebecca Lobina from America's Small Business Development Center said. "This is for all the small businesses and individuals out there who work paycheck to paycheck."

The program set up to help those businesses survive, is out of money.

"Now if people were fortunate enough to get their loan applications in with their lenders and the lender approved it internally and have sent it through E-Tran and have received an SBA loan number, then they will still receive funding," Lobina said. "However, if their bank has not received a loan number from SBA then the funding is gone."

The $349 billion small business loan program officially tapped out. Federal officials have approved more than one million loans since the program launched two weeks ago.

The loan program would provide money to owners for their business to survive and use to pay their employees.

"They have no revenue coming in, they don't want to lay off their workers but at some point they have to," Lobina said.

Those who are self-employed or freelancers can also apply for unemployment.

"The federal assistance will be available next week but you can still go ahead and apply now," Lobina said. "That's just for the sole proprietors out there that are not paying themselves the normal W-2 which means they haven't paid into unemployment insurance."

Nationwide 5.2 million workers lost their jobs last week, including at least 100,000 Missourians.

"Unemployment through the state of Missouri is available, not for the ones that quit, but for those who have lost their job," Lobina said.

Missouri data shows more than 300,000 people have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks. In the St. Joseph area, nearly 200 workers in our area are out of a job.

According to state filings, more than 50 people lost their jobs with Rolling Hills Auto Plaza and more than 140 at St. Jo Frontier Casino.

Right now it may be hard to see past all of this bad news, but there is something we can do about it.

"We encourage everyone to visit your small businesses," Lobina said. "If it was a place you were going to go before, then you might as well still visit with them now even if it's just by phone or email, however you need to place that order."