Fighting misinformation on Covid-19 vaccines

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) Meanwhile, the latest covid delta wave is continuing to hit southwest Missouri hard.

In Springfield, another eight people died there yesterday alone.

Hospital administrators note that none of them were vaccinated.

In all, 534 people have died in Springfield from Covid since the pandemic began, but the CEO of Cox Health hospital says more than 100 of them have died since vaccines have been readily available in the last eight weeks.

He says those deaths were preventable and he's frustrated about the mistrust for the vaccine that some people have and that some are asking for the vaccine only when it's too late when they're being admitted to the hospital suffering from Covid.

“We've tried everything. We know how, but we're missing something. I don't know what it is, but I will tell you the people that are dying. There are innocent people who had misunderstanding, misinformation. Someone got into their head that the vaccine is not safe. It might be the safest vaccine in the history of man and we somehow have not overcome that,” Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth said.

Edwards says it's promising that a lot of influential leaders in their region in the last week have been more pronounced about their support for vaccines.

But he also notes that many of these same people were vaccinated six months ago and did not speak up then.