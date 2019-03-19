Final day of sandbagging brings students out to volunteer



(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On the third and final day of sandbagging operations St. Joseph is still filling the need. Volunteers were hard at work at the city's sandbagging operations at the Rent All Furniture building off 6th Street making the final push to help the city reach its goal.

"It has been completely amazing what we have seen here from the community here in St. Joseph and from the surrounding areas as well." Mary Robertson, a city spokesperson said.

The city had a goal of 100,000 sandbags to be filled by the end of the operation which started last Friday. Among the volunteers, were students on the track and field team at Benton High School, who gave their time during spring break to help out.

"[We wanted to just] give back to the community helping the people that come to the track meets and watch," Kason Mauzey a student on the track team said.

The flooding situation hits close to home for team member Remington Bolderidge, he said it's having an impact on his family.

"My family’s near the river in Leavenworth, Kansas," Bolderidge said. "They already had to evacuate cause of the floods."

Coaches on the team were also on hand showing their support and assisting with the effort.

"Flooding has to be about the worst thing that can happen to a family," Daniel Benz, Benton Track and Field Coach said. "We want to pitch in and do our part to stem this disaster."

"We understand that when something needs to be done we’re gonna band together and come together and work for a common goal," Brad Hankins, Benton Track and Field Coach said. "Today that’s about helping out our community and filling sandbags for a few hours out of our day."

By the end of the weekend, 75,000 sandbags had been made, the city was able to meet and exceed its goal of 100,000 sandbags by Monday afternoon.

"The volunteerism in St. Joseph is beyond incredible," Roberts said. "we thank you very much to all of those volunteers."

For more information on how you can volunteer, you can check out the United Way's webpage.