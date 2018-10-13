Final fundraiser held before opening of new youth center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The final fundraiser for the HYDE-ing Place Youth Center was held at the Midland Ministries building Saturday morning.

The inaugural Southside Youth Outreach (SYO) Color Run began with runners throwing color into the air and then commenced with a run/walk through Hyde Park.

SYO held the event to try to raise more money for a new youth center that will open in the basement of the Midland Ministries building. Around $11,600 is still needed to be raised.

Jodi Brager, Director of SYO, says that this new center will fill a critical need in the community.

"We are trying to turn the tide the other direction and help kids stay in school, stay productive in life, and along the way share hope and the love of Christ with them as well, " Brager said. "And so meeting physical needs and spiritual needs at the same time is the goal."

A grand opening ceremony for the HYDE-ing Place Youth Center will take place at 4 p.m. on October 21. People in the community are encouraged to attend.

The Midland Ministries building is located at 709 East Hyde Park Avenue.

Once open, the new youth center will be open from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.