Final touches put on downtown gates

The construction crew finished putting lettering on the gates and adding a welcome arch to greet visitors into the Felix Street Square.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 8:13 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The final phase of the downtown gates was completed Tuesday.

The Downtown Partnership presented renderings of the gates to the city council about two years ago. The city council then voted and approved the designs.

The gates began receiving black lash on the size and color of them when construction began in July.

RELATED STORY: New downtown gates causing controversy with local business owners

The partnership said now tat the gates are finished, they've received positive feedback on social media.

"I think people are more pleased than what they were," said Rhabecca Boerkircher, Executive Director of Downtown Partnership. "You know, it helps to have a more finished look."

Some downtown businesses still don't agree the $200,000 gates were worth it.

"I think the reality is it was still a poor use of funds, said Dana Massin, owner of Manic Snail. "The project is still really disappointing."

The money for the gates came out of the city's hotel/motel tax fund.

The Downtown Partnership says there are still modifications that need to be done on the gates before they can be used for events.

High temperatures on Wednesday will once again be in the upper 80's and lower 90's. Then pattern begins to break down on Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for a stray storm in the afternoon.
