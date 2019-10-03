Finally a happy ending to a flooding story

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) -- Four little kittens, as cute as can be, are lucky to be alive if not for the quick thinking of a Rosendale family.

Those familiar with Rosendale know it's prone to flooding and after more torrential rainfall last weekend, the 102 River was rising yet again.

Rosendale resident Eric Swope was tired of having his stored items damaged, so he went to move them to higher ground.

"(I was) picking stuff off the floor of my shed and getting it up so it wouldn't get in the water. That's when I heard kittens," Swope said.

The kittens had been born to a stray and were trapped underneath Swope's shed. At first, Swope said he tried digging them out from underneath the shed, but the water was already too high. So then he went for the shed's floorboards.

"By the time I got the last one out there was probably about that much room for the cats," Swope said measuring out about a 1/2 inch of space between his thumb and forefinger.

Cleaned up and dried off, all four kittens are now healthy. The fifth flood of the year in Rosendale has at least one happy ending. The Swope's already have found an owner for all four kittens.