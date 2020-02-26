Clear

Financial advisors, travel agents share Coronavirus concerns

As the virus spread globally, so too does the fear which local advisors and travel agents say is having

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 10:12 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) As the Coronavirus spreads worldwide, so too does the fear associated with it.

Global uncertainty from the virus has left an impact on the global economy. Local financial advisors said the fears lead to economic disruption.

"Concerns have been heightened," Gabe Rockers financial advisor Edward Jones said. "Uncertainty drives markets in a volatile or a choppy fashion, this is an uncertain moment or an uncertain piece of news."

Those who work in certain industries are also feeling some of those effects. Krystin Turner, a local travel agent who works for Dreams Unlimited Travel specializing in Disney vacations, said since the outbreak began her clients have had more questions.

Her best advice for travelers no matter where they’re going is to protect their investments.

"My recommendations would be insurance for sure," Turner said. 

Much of the focus from the virus directed at China, where the impact is most heavily felt. Turner said the two Disney parks in China have been closed for weeks, and Rockers said he expects quarantines in the area will have some effect on global growth in the short term.  

Despite these concerns, Rockers said this scenario isn’t a new one for the markets and that this too shall pass.

"I would personally expect this to be no different," Rockers said. 

Rockers said he maintains a positive outlook on the situation so long as there are no quarantines in the United States. 

