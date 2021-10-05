New state program offers water and sewer debt relief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Qualifying Missouri households drowning in water and sewer debt can now get a helpful hand from the state.

Tuesday, Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph rolled out applications for 'The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program,' or 'LIHWAP.'

The low-income based plan helps bail out residents up to their ears in water and sewer bills with a one-time payment of up to $750 from November through September.

“That’s all the assistance that you’ll be able to get for the whole year, so we’re trying to encourage people to bring in their water and sewer bills together. That way, they can really get the maximum benefit that is available to them,” said Whitney Lanning, CAP's Executive Director.

The state said many families have been impacted by a 'variety of adversities, including the COVID-19 pandemic,' which has made it difficult for households to pay their bills for wastewater and drinking water services.

CAP's Executive Director, Whitney Lanning, said the program is going to impact a great amount of families in Northwest Missouri.

“It’s not common knowledge that if your sewer gets turned off then your water gets turned off. If your water gets turned off then your house could get tagged and you could lose your housing,” said Lanning.

CAP has just over $242,000 available to qualifying households in Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton and DeKalb counties.

Residents who qualify for the LIHEAP plan, financial assistance on heating/cooling bills, also qualify for this new program.

However, Lanning said disconnection and reconnection fees are not covered in this new plan. CAP officials said they will advocate for that expansion in the future.

“I really think that this is going to help a lot of families. It’s going to help them focus on other basic needs and so, we’re just really happy to be able to administer it,” said Lanning.

To read qualifications and apply for LIHWAP, click here.

CAP also has physical copies of the application available at their offices. Call CAP for details at (816) 233-8281.