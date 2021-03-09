Fire Officials say it is too soon to begin open burning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The winter weather is gone and many people are starting their much needed yard work, but potential dangers are still linger.

“Nobody should be burning anything this time,” said Fire Inspector, Steve Henrichson.

Officials have seen an increase in people wanting to open burn.

Fire Inspectors say it is illegal to burn right now, as open burning season doesn't start until April in St. Joseph.

“Over the weekend, we had quite a few people wanting to do open burning in the yard debris from the winter, which isn't technically legal until April 1, the month of April in the month of November to open burning months in the city of St. Joseph,” said Henrichson.

There are those who press their luck and burn even within the correct guidelines, but with such dry weather and high winds, it is not safe to open burn.

“The last few days we've had some pretty high winds is the main problem. It grabs a couple embers and takes half a block away before putting down another leaf pile somewhere,” said Henrichson.

While burning is not allowed right now which can result in heavy fines, there is another reason for brush fires, cigarette butts.

“Supposed to be self extinguishing. But if they hit the right leaves, things like that, they'll still they can still set things on fire,” said Henrichson.

One thing that can help St. Joseph is rain.

“We need that first rain or so to get the ground wet and keep everything from spreading too easily,” said Henrichson.

While officials wait for rain, they want everyone to be patient and wait until April to start open burning.

“This time of year, it's just waiting until April. And then follow the proper procedure," said Henrichson.