Fire at Mitchell Park Plaza sends one to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Residents of Mitchell Park Plaza apartments on S 11th st. were forced out of their homes Sunday after a fire in one of the units.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, fire crews believe the small fire started that person's apartment unit on the fifth floor.

The heavy smoke lead fire crews and police to evacuate the entire building as a precaution.

"The smoke was pretty heavy on a couple of the upper floors," Mindy Andrasevits, Fire Inspector said. "The firemen worked to ventilate the building get the smoke pushed out."

Residents were forced out of their homes for about an hour this afternoon, no one was else was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.