Fire at Mitchell Park Plaza sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation according to the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 11:44 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Residents of  Mitchell Park Plaza apartments on S 11th st. were forced out of their homes Sunday after a fire in one of the units.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, fire crews believe the small fire started that person's apartment unit on the fifth floor.

The heavy smoke lead fire crews and police to evacuate the entire building as a precaution.

"The smoke was pretty heavy on a couple of the upper floors," Mindy Andrasevits, Fire Inspector said. "The firemen worked to ventilate the building get the smoke pushed out."

Residents were forced out of their homes for about an hour this afternoon, no one was else was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rain showers are set to continue tonight into Monday. Rain will be spotty at times on Monday with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. A few rain showers could linger into Tuesday with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Tuesday afternoon as conditions begin to dry out. Rain chances will return on Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions will start to dry out with the return of sunshine Friday into the weekend.
