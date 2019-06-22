Fire at Savannah Square

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A large 3-alarm fire hit a portion of the Savannah Square in downtown Savannah Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 5th and Main Streets, fire crews from the departments of Savannah, Rosendale, Fillmore, and Cosby-Helena all assisted in putting out the blaze.

The fire chief says he could see flames shooting out of the building upon arrival.

The blaze was confined to the top floor of the building which contained apartments. No occupants were in the building at the time of fire according to the fire department. They say their main concern now is managing hot spots.

"We're working on hot spots up in the ceiling trying to get everything taken care of," Brian Roarty, Savannah Fire Department chief said. "We don't want even the smallest ember laying there we want to make sure everything is done."

Power was knocked out to businesses immediately near the fire.

Roarty said there was minor smoke damage as well as moderate water damage to some of those businesses.