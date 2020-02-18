Fire breaks out at large storage site holding flammable liquids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph firefighters fought back a fire Monday night at a large storage site containing flammable liquids.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:00 p.m. at a 10,000 square foot metal building at 819 S. 21st Street.

According to St. Joseph fire inspectors, the building was being used by G.A. Thompson Painting.

Inspectors said the fire started on the south wall of the building near a garage door. The cause of the fire was determined to be an "ignition of flammable vapors", according to inspectors, however, the source of the ignition was unknown.