Fire breaks out at large storage site holding flammable liquids

The fire broke out shortly after 8:00 p.m. at a 10,000 square foot metal building at 819 S. 21st Street.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 11:38 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph firefighters fought back a fire Monday night at a large storage site containing flammable liquids.

According to St. Joseph fire inspectors, the building was being used by G.A. Thompson Painting.

Inspectors said the fire started on the south wall of the building near a garage door. The cause of the fire was determined to be an "ignition of flammable vapors", according to inspectors, however, the source of the ignition was unknown.

Temperatures today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A south wind pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
