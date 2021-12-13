Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fire breaks out in Platte County Jail

No one was hurt after a fire broke out in the laundry room of the Platte County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Dec 13, 2021 4:35 AM

(Platte County, Mo.) No one was hurt after a fire broke out in the Platte County Jail laundry room Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before 4 pm.

The Central Platte Fire Protection District responded and took care of the fire before it spread too far.

Sheriff Mark Owen in the release said, “I am very proud of our staff. Their actions and quick response helped protect the rest of the facility and ensure the safety of our inmates.”

The facility did not have to be evacuated.

According to the release the fire looks to have started in a dryer and is believed to have been the result of a mechanical failure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Atchison
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The current record high for Tuesday is 64. Temperatures will continue to make a run for the record books on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories