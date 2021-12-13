Fire breaks out in Platte County Jail

(Platte County, Mo.) No one was hurt after a fire broke out in the Platte County Jail laundry room Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before 4 pm.

The Central Platte Fire Protection District responded and took care of the fire before it spread too far.

Sheriff Mark Owen in the release said, “I am very proud of our staff. Their actions and quick response helped protect the rest of the facility and ensure the safety of our inmates.”

The facility did not have to be evacuated.

According to the release the fire looks to have started in a dryer and is believed to have been the result of a mechanical failure.