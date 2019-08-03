(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews are responding to a house fire on St. Joseph's north side Saturday night.
The fire happening near the 1600 block of N. 3rd St.
KQ2 has a reporter on scene working to learn more details.
Stay with KQ2 for updates to this story.
Related Content
- Fire breaks out on North 3rd Street in St. Joseph
- Another Water Main Break in St. Joseph
- Kitchen fire breaks out at St. Joseph pizza restaurant
- I-29 reopens north of St. Joseph
- MoDOT reopens I-29 north of St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- St. Joseph city officials continue Monterey Street discussions
- MoDOT to close two streets in St. Joseph next week
- Fire destroys house in midtown St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...