Fire breaks out on North 3rd Street in St. Joseph

Fire crews are responding to a house fire on St. Joseph's north side Saturday night.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews are responding to a house fire on St. Joseph's north side Saturday night.

The fire happening near the 1600 block of N. 3rd St. 

KQ2 has a reporter on scene working to learn more details.

Stay with KQ2 for updates to this story.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and some patchy fog to develop towards morning. You may want to allow some extra time for any early plans Sunday morning. Temperatures are going to drop down into the low to mid 60s.
