Fire contained in bedroom of house on South 15th

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire broke out at a home near the corner of S. 15th Street and Lafayette Monday night.

The fire started in the home's master bedroom on the second floor just before 8 p.m., said Mindy Andrasevits a fire inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly put the flames out and they were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other rooms in the house.

The bedroom is completely black from the fire but because the doors were shut the flames were contained, Andrasevits said.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. The owner was driving back from Kansas City at the time.

Andrasevits said she is still investigating what caused the fire.