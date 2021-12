(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple fire trucks, EMS and police responded to a structure fire at Locust and Seventh streets around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

A fire inspector said six people lived in the building, five of them got out of the building and the sixth person was already gone.

The EMS crew that responded said there were no injuries. The fire inspector said it's still unclear what caused the fire.

We will continue to update you as we get more information.