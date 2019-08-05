Clear

Fire crews respond to structure fire at 18th and Mitchell Ave. in St. Joseph

Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire near the intersection of S. 18th Street and Mitchell Avenue just before noon Monday.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire near the intersection of S. 18th Street and Mitchell Avenue just before noon Monday.

Fire crews and police are on scene. A KQ2 reporter on scene says smoke is coming from the top windows of the building.

The area is blocked off to traffic.

Stay with KQ2 as this story develops.

Monday will see a warmer day with temperatures getting to near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Late in the day clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. Overnight Monday into Tuesday is when thunderstorms are possible.
