Fire crews respond to structure fire at 18th and Mitchell Ave. in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire near the intersection of S. 18th Street and Mitchell Avenue just before noon Monday.
Fire crews and police are on scene. A KQ2 reporter on scene says smoke is coming from the top windows of the building.
The area is blocked off to traffic.
Stay with KQ2 as this story develops.
