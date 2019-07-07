Clear

Fire crews respond to house fire on Savannah Avenue

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1900 block of Savannah Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire  on the 1900 block of Savannah Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday. 

Fire crews told KQ2 no one was injured in the fire. Officials were not able to confirm if the structure was vacant or not.

The home sustained significant damage to the back of the structure, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wrapping up the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Cannot rule a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Sunday but the majority, if not all of us, should stay dry. Highs Sunday are in going to be in the 80s.
