Fire crews respond to house fire on Savannah Avenue

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1900 block of Savannah Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Fire crews told KQ2 no one was injured in the fire. Officials were not able to confirm if the structure was vacant or not.
The home sustained significant damage to the back of the structure, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
