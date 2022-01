(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews put out two separate fires at the same home Friday.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded this morning just after 8 a.m. located on 3200 block of Southwest Lakefront Lane.

One person was home at the time but was not injured.

Investigators said the first fire was caused by an electrical issue.

The second fire happened at around 3:40 p.m.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the second fire is still unknown due to water damage inside the home.