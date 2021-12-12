Fire crews respond to two fires Saturday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Firefighters battled two fires on Saturday afternoon.

The first was in the 4300 block of Snyder Rd. in St. Joseph. Crews arrived and saw a large brush pile burning next to a garage and a vehicle parked near it.

They tried to keep the flames from spreading upwards into the wooded area behind. The crews had to break a window to get into the garage to check for any possible damage, but no flames got inside.

Captain Michael Clay said when crews arrived they saw two men on scene looking at the fire, but that after they started working on the fire they were gone. Captain Clay also believes the fire may have been started intentionally, but no official cause has been determined.

"Somebody was, I think somebody was playing around but we didn't see anything so. There were some people here, they left when we got here and started throwing water. But somebody intentionally lit that," Captain Clay said.

The homeowner was not there but spoke to fire crews over the phone and was made aware of the situation. aAfamily member was in the home during the fire, but was not hurt.

The second fire was in the 2700 block of Penn St.

Multiple crews were sent out to battle the fire. The fire started on the front porch and fire inspector Bob Blizzard told us that the cause of the fire is still not determined.

One person was home and had slight injuries but refused medical treatment. Blizzard also said the American Red Cross has been contacted to help the family.

Blizzard said a person was working over at the church nearby and discovered the fire and called it in and tried to help. They opened one of the doors and a couple of cats ran out of the house.

The house next door was close to catching on fire, but Blizzard said there was no evidence that it did.