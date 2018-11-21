Fire damages Southside home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home at the intersection of Ohio and Gordon Streets on the city's Southside just before 6 p.m. Firefighters said they could see smoke coming from the roof as well as flames inside the house. Upon entry, crews were able to keep the fire contained to one area. Fire inspector Mindy Andrasevits said the fire originated from a small closet.

One woman lived in the home and had just left a half hour before the fire department was called to the scene according to Andrasevits.

The American Red Cross assisted the woman in finding a place to stay.