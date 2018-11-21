Clear

Fire damages Southside home

SJFD responded to the home just before 6 pm this evening

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 8:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home at the intersection of Ohio and Gordon Streets on the city's Southside just before 6 p.m. Firefighters said they could see smoke coming from the roof as well as flames inside the house. Upon entry, crews were able to keep the fire contained to one area. Fire inspector Mindy Andrasevits said the fire originated from a small closet.

One woman lived in the home and had just left a half hour before the fire department was called to the scene according to Andrasevits.

The American Red Cross assisted the woman in finding a place to stay. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events