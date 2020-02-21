Fire damages house on South 18th St.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A late morning fire damaged a house in St. Joseph.
The fire broke out a home on South 18th St. around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
All residents were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
