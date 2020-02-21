Clear
Fire damages house on South 18th St.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 1:59 PM

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 1:59 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A late morning fire damaged a house in St. Joseph.

The fire broke out a home on South 18th St. around 11:15 a.m. Friday.

All residents were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
