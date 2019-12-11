Clear

Fire damages vacant St. Joseph fourplex

A fourplex apartment building in St. Joseph was damaged by a fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph Fire Department.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fourplex apartment building in St. Joseph was damaged by a fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 12:00 p.m. near Kemper and Clay streets. No injuries were reported.

Fire inspectors said the complex was vacant. Two of the units will have to be completely gutted and two units were damaged by smoke.

"There were no firestops in the walls and so we think that the fire spread from a kitchen stove through space above the ceiling in between the first and second floors and then up to the attic area," Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.

The property owner told the fire inspector, he was fixing up the units to rent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
A warm front will start to slide our way on Thursday which will bring us some warmer air to the region with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind on Thursday we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories