(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fourplex apartment building in St. Joseph was damaged by a fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 12:00 p.m. near Kemper and Clay streets. No injuries were reported.
Fire inspectors said the complex was vacant. Two of the units will have to be completely gutted and two units were damaged by smoke.
"There were no firestops in the walls and so we think that the fire spread from a kitchen stove through space above the ceiling in between the first and second floors and then up to the attic area," Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.
The property owner told the fire inspector, he was fixing up the units to rent.
Related Content
- Fire damages vacant St. Joseph fourplex
- Fire damages vacant home overnight
- Vacant home catches fire in south St. Joseph Monday morning
- Vacant House Damaged in Early Morning Fire
- Fire destroys vacant house
- Storms leave behind damage in St. Joseph
- Fire destroys home, damages another in St. Joseph Saturday
- Electrical fire damages St. Joseph home Saturday afternoon
- Early morning fire destroys vacant structure
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations