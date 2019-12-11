Fire damages vacant St. Joseph fourplex

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fourplex apartment building in St. Joseph was damaged by a fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 12:00 p.m. near Kemper and Clay streets. No injuries were reported.

Fire inspectors said the complex was vacant. Two of the units will have to be completely gutted and two units were damaged by smoke.

"There were no firestops in the walls and so we think that the fire spread from a kitchen stove through space above the ceiling in between the first and second floors and then up to the attic area," Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.

The property owner told the fire inspector, he was fixing up the units to rent.