Clear

Fire damages vacant home overnight

The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. at the house near 20th and Sacramento.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 12:28 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 1:31 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire damaged a vacant house overnight in St. Joseph.

The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. at the house near 20th and Sacramento.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames at the back the house.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames but also had to protect a couple nearby homes from flying embers.

"Our fire crews wet down the grass and the roofs of the two houses to the north," said St. Joseph Fire Department Inspector Rob Blizzard.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the KQ2 Viewing Area until 10 am Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events