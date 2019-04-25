Fire damages vacant home overnight

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire damaged a vacant house overnight in St. Joseph.
The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. at the house near 20th and Sacramento.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames at the back the house.
Firefighters were able to knock down the flames but also had to protect a couple nearby homes from flying embers.
"Our fire crews wet down the grass and the roofs of the two houses to the north," said St. Joseph Fire Department Inspector Rob Blizzard.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
