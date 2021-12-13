Clear
Fire department battles three fires in one weekend

Fire crews were busy fighting two fires on Saturday alone followed by one on Sunday.

Posted: Dec 13, 2021 2:34 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department had their hands full this weekend as they battled multiple blazes across town.

Flames shot into the sky from an abandoned house just off St. Joseph Ave. Sunday.

As the high winds whipped the flames, the fire quickly spread to the roof of the home which eventually collapsed.

"We decided at that point to do a surround and drown," Shane Southard, acting battalion chief, Rescue 1 SJFD said.  "They let the roof burn through and then we went ahead and put out the fire."

The fire was the third to occur in town since Saturday afternoon, the two others involved a home in the 2700 block of Penn St., and a detached garage near another home on Snyder Rd.

While the department believes the latter fire may have been intentionally set, there's no official word on what started the other two fires.

Southard said weather conditions this time of year are usual suspects,

"There's a lot of wind, it's dry out and there hasn't been rain in a while," 

No one was seriously hurt in the fires, SJFD is continuing to investigate the fires. 

