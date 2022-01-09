Fire department holds benefit concert to raise money for memorial

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department has been planning a firefighter memorial for several years, and now they are a step closer towards their goal.

The fire department still needed to raise about $25,000 to finish the project so they held a concert fundraiser on Saturday night.

"It's great we have a lot of support from the town," firefighter Shane Southard said.

Admission was $10 and went straight towards funding the memorial. The benefit concert for the memorial was at Cafe Acoustic and D&G Pub & Grub. It featured three rock bands that included at least one fireman in each.

"I'm just glad to be here doing it," firefighter Chase Southard said.

Chase Southard has been a firefighter for four years and is the drummer in the last band that played-Na Mo Naki. His dad Shane has been a firefighter for more than 20 years and was excited to celebrate a meaningful cause and see his son play on stage.

"It's awesome! I love having the support from the community," Chase said.

"It's always great I've been on 23 years. It just never ceases to amaze me how the community comes together and comes together to support every single one of us. So you know I'm happy to be a part of it," Shane said.

Chase says that being asked to play felt like a great way to contribute to the fire department and that having this memorial will help serve a special purpose too.

"Especially with you know people passing away that we've known. And it's just good to have something to look at to remember them with. Something set in stone," Chase said.

The fire department hopes to have the statues this spring and possibly hold a dedication for the memorial.