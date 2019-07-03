Fire destroys home, Fireworks to blame

(JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mo.) Savannah Fire Crews responded to a single alarm fire at a home in the Indian Ridge subdivision around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Fire crews on scene said fireworks left near the home likely caused the blaze.
The home located in the 13900 block of Dakota Court, was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived according to the Savannah Rural Fire Protection District.
A family of five lived in the home, all were able to make it out safe, no injuries were reported according to the fire department.
