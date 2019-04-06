Clear

Fire destroys home, damages another in St. Joseph Saturday

Two vacant homes went up in flames Saturday afternoon on the northside of St. Joseph.

Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two vacant homes went up in flames Saturday afternoon on the northside of St. Joseph.

The fire breaking out shortly after 1 p.m. at a home at the corner of N. 3rd St. and E. Rosine St.

The fire did spread from one home to another house next door. One of the homes was completely destroyed while the second home was damaged.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire.

Power was cut to the area by KCPL crews but the power company was working to restore power to the area as of Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on what could have started the fire.

We will be enjoying some very warm temperatures as we go through the weekend but these temperatures will be coming with the chance for some showers and storms as well. For your Saturday, enjoy the warm temperatures. Skies will be partly sunny with breezy conditions. It does appear that the rain will hold off until later this evening and overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
