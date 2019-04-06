Fire destroys home, damages another in St. Joseph Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two vacant homes went up in flames Saturday afternoon on the northside of St. Joseph.

The fire breaking out shortly after 1 p.m. at a home at the corner of N. 3rd St. and E. Rosine St.

The fire did spread from one home to another house next door. One of the homes was completely destroyed while the second home was damaged.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire.

Power was cut to the area by KCPL crews but the power company was working to restore power to the area as of Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on what could have started the fire.