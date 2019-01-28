Clear

Fire destroys home in south St. Joseph

No one was injured in the fire.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 12:05 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Fire Department battled a fire that destroyed a south St. Joseph home Monday morning. 

The home in the 3100 block of Easton Road was deemed a total loss by officials. 

SJFD said no one was injured in the fire. 

One person and three dogs were home at the time of the fire but got out safely. 

The cause is unknown at this time. 

