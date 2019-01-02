Clear

Fire destroys house in midtown St. Joseph

A fire destroyed a vacant home on 16th Street Wednesday night.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire destroyed a vacant home in midtown St. Joseph Wednesday night.

St. Joseph firefighters arrived at a large brick home on north 16th Street just before 8 p.m. But when crews arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

SJFD said crews quickly determined the extent of the fire coupled with the fact that it was vacant to work defensively, so no structures nearby caught fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
