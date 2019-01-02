Fire destroys house in midtown St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire destroyed a vacant home in midtown St. Joseph Wednesday night.

St. Joseph firefighters arrived at a large brick home on north 16th Street just before 8 p.m. But when crews arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

SJFD said crews quickly determined the extent of the fire coupled with the fact that it was vacant to work defensively, so no structures nearby caught fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.