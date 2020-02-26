Fire destroys south St. Joseph trailer home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire destroyed a trailer home in south St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.
The home was on Marie Street between Benjamin and Elijah streets.
Authorities said no one was home at the time and no one was injured.
The homeowner was near the home when they saw the fire and called 911.
Investigators are still looking for a cause but said it is likely an electrical issue.
The home is a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.
