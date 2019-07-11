Fire destroys southside home garage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent part of Wednesday evening battling a fire on the city's south end.

SJFD responded to a house on the 1500 block of Joseph street around 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival fire crews said flames could be seen shooting from the garage of the home. Two people were inside when the fire started and were able to get out to safety.

"The figherfighters arrived found the home fully involved mostly on the garade side." Mindy Andrasevitz, fire inspector said. Residents were home at the time of the fire, they heard some popping and crackling noises went into the garage discovered the garage on fire so they were able to escape without injury."

There's no word on exactly how the fire started. Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the garage, two cars inside that garage were a total loss.