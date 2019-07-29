Clear

Fire destroys unoccupied Lake Contrary home

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews were busy Monday morning fighting a house fire near Lake Contrary.

The fire broke out on 8464 S.W. 54th Road sometime before 9:30 a.m.

The house was a complete loss. Buchanan County Fire said the house was not occupied at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tuesday should be a nice day across the area with the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. On Wednesday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs expected to be near 80 degrees.
