Fire destroys unoccupied Lake Contrary home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews were busy Monday morning fighting a house fire near Lake Contrary.
The fire broke out on 8464 S.W. 54th Road sometime before 9:30 a.m.
The house was a complete loss. Buchanan County Fire said the house was not occupied at the time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
