Fire displaces dozens from apartment complex

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A fire has forced residents at 1605 N. 36th Street out of their homes.

Emergency crews responded to the Brittany Village Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Friday on a call of a mattress on fire.

Upon arrival, the St. Joseph Fire Department said a room in a second-floor apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews said they were able to get those flames knocked down quickly while accounting for all of the residents who lived in that apartment building.

"The combustibles in these apartments with all the alternative fuels and the hydrocarbons in the furniture nowadays, it takes no time at all for an apartment fire to turn into a whole building." Jamey McVicker, Fire Captain, said.

SJFD told KQ2 between 20 and 30 people have been displaced due to the fire. The fire department says are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.