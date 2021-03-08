Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fire displaces family Sunday afternoon

Strong winds created a tougher challenge for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 12:08 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph fire crews battled a blaze at a home in the 3300 block of Duncan St. Sunday afternoon. 

An SJFD fire inspector said the fire started outside of the home, the cause was undetermined. 

A family lived inside of the home and was able to get out unharmed according to the inspector.

Sunday's weather provided an added challenge for firefighters as they were trying to put the flames out.

"Once the fire got started, the wind drove the fire basically into the house from the outside up into the attic it was a little difficult to get out there for a while." Rob Blizzard, SJFD fire inspector said.  

The fire was able to spread quickly throughout the home due to strong winds. Blizzard said that the family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Falls City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Monday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run towards the 70s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side on Monday with gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday will be a very similar day with warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will stay well above average through the first half of next week before a cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will return with the cold front Wednesday and continue off and on through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories