Fire displaces family Sunday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph fire crews battled a blaze at a home in the 3300 block of Duncan St. Sunday afternoon.

An SJFD fire inspector said the fire started outside of the home, the cause was undetermined.

A family lived inside of the home and was able to get out unharmed according to the inspector.

Sunday's weather provided an added challenge for firefighters as they were trying to put the flames out.

"Once the fire got started, the wind drove the fire basically into the house from the outside up into the attic it was a little difficult to get out there for a while." Rob Blizzard, SJFD fire inspector said.

The fire was able to spread quickly throughout the home due to strong winds. Blizzard said that the family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.