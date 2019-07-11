Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fire engulfs home Thursday morning, officials believe house was unoccupied

The St. Joseph Fire Department responding to a house fire Thursday morning at around 4:00 a.m. on the 800 block of Warsaw Ave. in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 4:51 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responding to a house fire Thursday morning at around 4:00 a.m. on the 800 block of Warsaw Ave. in St. Joseph.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a home completely engulfed in flames.

Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins with SJFD says that the home is a total loss.

The fire was called in by an officer with the St. Joseph Police Department. Officers say that the house was yellow-tagged. According to the city's website, a yellow-tagged home signals that the home is unsafe and unfit for occupancy.

Witnesses who live across the street from the home told KQ2 that the house had not been lived in for a month.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
The last day that we don't hit 90 degrees for possibly awhile will be on today as a very pleasant day is expected with temperatures in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Beyond this, a prolonged very warm pattern appears to be shaping up with temperatures in the 90s for several days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events