Fire engulfs home Thursday morning, officials believe house was unoccupied

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responding to a house fire Thursday morning at around 4:00 a.m. on the 800 block of Warsaw Ave. in St. Joseph.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a home completely engulfed in flames.

Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins with SJFD says that the home is a total loss.

The fire was called in by an officer with the St. Joseph Police Department. Officers say that the house was yellow-tagged. According to the city's website, a yellow-tagged home signals that the home is unsafe and unfit for occupancy.

Witnesses who live across the street from the home told KQ2 that the house had not been lived in for a month.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.