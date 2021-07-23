Fire erupts from natural gas pipeline

(ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Ks.) A fire erupted in Ellsworth county, Kansas after a natural gas pipeline explosion.

Officials say the fire started with a rupture in a gas pipe.

According to the county's emergency manager, northern natural gas, which owns the pipeline, shut off the gas to put out the flames.

The line is being repaired and the company says there will be no interruption in service, as this is one of multiple lines that provide natural gas to customers in Kansas.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the rupture is under investigation.