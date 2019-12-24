Clear

Fire levels house on South 20th Street

The St. Joseph Fire Department sent crews to battle a blaze in the 1300 block of South 20th Street at about midnight.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire leveled a house on South 20th Street late Monday night.

Multiple fire trucks were on the scene again, early Tuesday morning, to follow up on calls about hotspots.

According to SJFD, no one was inside the house at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Officials on the scene say they believe the house is vacant. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

