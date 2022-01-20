Fire officials report teen's death following fatal Grant City house fire

(GRANT CITY, Mo.) Fire officials report a teen died Wednesday morning following a house fire in Grant City.

According to Worth County Fire Protection District, it responded to a house fire at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found 17-year-old Aivry Griffin inside the home and transported her to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say two adults and a child escaped the house fire unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WCFPD was assisted by Sheridan Fire Protection District, Worth County Ambulance District, Grand River Ambulance District, and Worth County Sheriff’s Department.