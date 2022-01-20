Clear
Fire officials report teen's death following fatal Grant City house fire

Fire officials report a teen died Wednesday morning following a house fire in Grant City.

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 7:08 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

According to Worth County Fire Protection District, it responded to a house fire at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found 17-year-old Aivry Griffin inside the home and transported her to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say two adults and a child escaped the house fire unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WCFPD was assisted by Sheridan Fire Protection District, Worth County Ambulance District, Grand River Ambulance District, and Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

Temperatures struggled to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.
