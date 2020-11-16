Clear
Fire station to be built on campus of Missouri Western

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 6:21 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department and Missouri Western State University are finalizing plans to bring a new fire station to town.

The agreement is a 100-year property lease that is set to expire on December 31, 2118.

The new station would be located on the southwest end of campus, directly east of highway I-29.  

"We will have access to 10 acres which is phenomenal," said Fire Chief Mike Dalsing.  "We will be able to have a fire station that will serve Deer Park, the university itself, as well as all of the other industrial parks out there."

Fire Chief Dalsing added that other benefits to the campus location are hopes to build a maintenance facility on the property, and a training tower that would help the insurance rating for the city of St. Joseph.

The new fire station would replace Station 8 which is located on Mitchell and 33rd when completed. 

Construction should begin in the early months of 2021.  

